 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final
Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final

Drake lost a whopping $1 million after placing a bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday.

The Canadian rapper, 36, lost the massive amount despite picking Argentina as the match finished level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes at the Lusail Stadium, aceshowbiz.com reported.

Drake took to his Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of the bet he made on Stakes. He also revealed that the bet would've earned him $2.75 million if he had won.

The One Dance singer predicted the correct outcome, with Argentina going on to lift the World Cup trophy.

However, he lost out on a technicality as he betted the champion team to beat France in 90 minutes. The penalty shots left Drake in tears as he lost a whopping amount.

Argentina’s victory against France was sealed after a 4-2 penalty shootout.

Drake previously placed a big bet on the Super Bowl, winning $1.4 million. The God’s Plan singer, however, took a huge loss after betting $2 million on a UFC fight during UFC 281 on November 12 in New York.

More From Entertainment:

Steven Spielberg ‘truly’ regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population

Steven Spielberg ‘truly’ regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population
Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter

Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter
Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother

Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother
Tom Cruise wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ while skydiving during shoot

Tom Cruise wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ while skydiving during shoot
Simu Liu talks meeting with girlfriend Allison Hsu's parents: 'stressful'

Simu Liu talks meeting with girlfriend Allison Hsu's parents: 'stressful'
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spark dating rumours again

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spark dating rumours again
New poll shows Meghan Markle is viewed favourably by 43 percent of Americans

New poll shows Meghan Markle is viewed favourably by 43 percent of Americans

Column against Meghan Markle proves to be damaging to Camilla's reputation

Column against Meghan Markle proves to be damaging to Camilla's reputation

Meghan Markle 'upset' people over ditching her 'supporting act' role to play lead

Meghan Markle 'upset' people over ditching her 'supporting act' role to play lead
Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself

Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself
Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?