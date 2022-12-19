 
Monday Dec 19 2022
Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has teamed up with her father Jamie Spears to write a book on parenting.

Journalist Daphne Barak revealed that the former backup dancer asked his ex-wife’s father to help him in his book to which Jamie agreed.

Kevin is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood,” the journalist claimed, and the singer's estranged dad has “agreed to help” as per Page Six.

The two men have reconciled their bond and “are now speaking to each other once again” after Kevin obtained a restraining order against Jamie for allegedly abusing his grandson Sean Preston.

In a recent interview with Barak, Jamie spoke of Britney’s two sons, Sean and Jayden, “I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do.”

“We were very, very close. … It’s been a tough three years without them,” he added in his first interview in decade.


