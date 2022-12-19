Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family

 
Sharing their thoughts on Meghan and Harry's docuseries, royal experts have claimed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel like they’re victims and taking revenge by sharing their story.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam broke his silence on the  Sussexes' documentary as he told Express UK: "Well, it’s Harry and Meghan feeling like they’re victims, so they are putting their story out there and obviously that is a form of revenge. The institution can’t easily fight back."

He continued: "Well, as far as they’re concerned, they conflate the different forms of media - the royal commentators or correspondents, the paparazzi photographers who are there officially there to cover things, social media and that aspect of that."

According to Fitzwilliam Meghan and Harry "see the media as an enemy and they see the palace colluding with it."

"What you get from the Sussexes is a point of view and they manufacture the point of view, in my opinion, to suit themselves. Of course, there are very serious issues dealing with mental health and stress but that’s a totally different thing," he added.

Reflecting on the impact of the series, Fitzwilliam said it was a "rather strong attack on the Royal Family."

"It’s damaging. To what extent it’s going to be damaging in the long-term depends on the relationship between the Royal Family and the Sussexes, it’s not good at the moment," he explained.

Another expert Tina Brown thinks differently as she explains what's running in the California-based couple's minds, saying: "Meghan and Harry have begun to grow "nervous over their longevity in Hollywood."

