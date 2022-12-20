 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
King Charles is ‘definitely’ Prince Harry’s biological father, says expert

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

King Charles is ‘definitely’ Prince Harry’s biological father

King Charles is 'definitely' Prince Harry’s biological father, a face recognition expert has confidently put rumours to bed that the Duke is the son of James Hewitt and not the monarch.

According to Daily Star, ‘super-recogniser’ Simone Malik has claimed to have debunked the conspiracy that Prince Harry is not really King Charles’ son.

The report further quoted Simone Malik as saying there is no truth in the rumour Prince Harry is actually the child of James Hewitt.

The expert said: “I have been hearing for years that conspiracy about Hewitt being Harry’s dad.

“I always looked and thought ‘no, not at all.’

“I am quite certain from my skill that King Charles is definitely Harry’s dad. Charles has a narrow and high forehead and Charles has exactly that.

"Diana also has a narrow forehead. Hewitt’s forehead is wide and deep.

“Also the eye area is very distinctive with Harry which is exactly like Charles. King Charles has very close-set, small but extremely sharp eyes.”

Simone Malik went on to say: “The only other person I have seen with this exact same quality, in terms of size, close-set and extreme sharpness, is Prince Harry.”

According to IBT, Malik argued that Hewitt could not be the father of the Duke of Sussex.

