Tuesday Dec 20 2022
'Street Man Fighter' star Ocheon feels jealous of BTS J-hope: Here's why

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

'Street Man Fighter' star Ocheon feels jealous of BTS J-hope: Here's why

Shin Seung Hoon popularly known as Ocheon reflected back at his first encounter with BTS J-Hope.

Recently, Ocheon was featured in Esquire Korea, along with other Street Man Fighter crew leaders. 

In an interview, the dancer revealed that he has a history with South Korean boy band BTS member J-Hope.

While sharing about his first encounter with J-Hope, Ocheon shared that he had battled with J-Hope on one occasion before his debut with BTS.

"Oh, it’s really nothing, kinda embarrassing even to call it a connection. But long ago we did a battle. This was way before BTS debuted. Our seniors praised J-Hope so much that I used to feel jealous and thought ‘I am gonna defeat him."

"After that we couldn’t see each other for a long time until I ran into him at MAMA Awards. He remembered me and greeted me first. It was so nice." he added.

For those unaware, J-Hope was a famous street dancer before joining Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) as a trainee and officially becoming a member of BTS.

