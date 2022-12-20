Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks

FileFootage

The royal family needs to give a clear message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, telling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stop attacking the Palace, shared a royal expert.



Speaking to OK!, Katie Nicholl - author of The New Royals, urged The Firm to speak out against the claims of the couple.

"Whilst I think in this instance the palace's lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan [Markle] that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop," she said.

"We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the palace after the publication of the autobiography. I wouldn't rule it out."

Meanwhile, another royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the outlet: “It’s going to be the Harry and Meghan show at the end of this year and beginning of next with the docuseries and Harry’s book. They’ll be dominating the headlines, which is presumably what they want to do.”

"I think Harry’s book will be more controversial than the Netflix docuseries because the title is searingly honest,” she added.

She further added: “I imagine the royals were a bit sad when they heard the name. It’s sad that that's how he has felt all his life. It’s sad, but what can they do about it?

"It's the way the Royal family works, but it's also a way quite a lot of families work quite a lot, such as the farming community. In life, it's not as if he didn't have a role,” she added.

"It’s just he wasn’t going to be King and I’m not sure he wanted to be that. But clearly, he is a wounded man. And he's going to explain the state of his mental health and how he feels his life has gone. I think it will also show that he's found peace now, which is great. People still have great affection for Harry,” the expert explained.

"He was always favourite amongst the public and hopefully he will regain that popularity,” she added.