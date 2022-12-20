Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers

Lila Moss and Leni Klum have opened up about their supermodel mothers Kate Moss and Heidi Klum as they recently appeared at the launch party for Marc Jacobs' brand in New York.

Kate, 48, and Heidi, 49, are still attracting massive applause and earning a fortune from modelling, but now their daughters are snapping at their expensively shod heels.



Lila, who is following in her mother's modelling footsteps, admitted she's not always keen to boast about being her daughter because she can be 'embarrassing'.



'Like every mum, she's embarrassing and annoying, but you love them really,' Lila, whose father is Jefferson Hack, said of her mother Kate as per Daily Mail's report.

Meanwhile, Leni spoke about what it is like having 'famous' parents, admitting it did help her start her budding career as a model.

'It's just a fact. My parents are famous,' she said. 'I did get help starting off and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. But I am doing the work and putting in the time.'



Leni's father is Heidi's ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, 72, and she grew up with her stepfather, the pop star Seal.