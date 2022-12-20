Jeremy Clarkson's article about Meghan Markle provokes record complaints

Jeremy Clarkson's newspaper column about Meghan Markle has provoked a record number of complaints.



The former Top Gear presenter's vile rant about the Duchess of Sussex has become the most complained-about newspaper article ever.



Meghan's fans and other social media users were outraged by the column and complained to IPSO (Independent Press Standards Organisation), with the organisation receiving more than 17,500 complaints.



"We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints," revealed IPSO.

The 62-year-old Tv presenter sparked reactions after writing in the column that he wants Prince Harry's wife Meghan to be 'paraded naked through the streets' and 'dreams of people throwing lumps of excrement at her'.



'Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level,' Jeremy wrote.



He went on "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.