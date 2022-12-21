 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing first look of baby son
Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son

Rihanna shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on TikTok on Saturday.

Amid all this, the Grammy winner was spotted for the first time with her beau while enjoying a date night in Los Angeles on Monday.

The songstress and the rapper, both 34, dressed casually yet chic for their night out in Beverly Hills.

The songstress and the rapper, both 34, dressed casually yet chic for their night out in Beverly Hills.

On May 19 of this year, the couple welcomed their first child - whose name has not yet been revealed.

More From Entertainment:

JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love

JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love
Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source

Celine Dion drastic weight loss prior to shocking health announcement, claims source
Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids

Cardi B wants 'big family', is 'scared' to get nanny for kids
Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation
James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets

James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'worming their way into elite circles'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'worming their way into elite circles'
The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55

The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55
Jacinda Ardern snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Sussexes' new docuseries trailer

Jacinda Ardern snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Sussexes' new docuseries trailer
Georgina Rodriquez weighs in on the ‘most complicated’ part of her life this year

Georgina Rodriquez weighs in on the ‘most complicated’ part of her life this year
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps