Rihanna makes first appearance after sharing 'first look' of baby son

Rihanna shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on TikTok on Saturday.

Amid all this, the Grammy winner was spotted for the first time with her beau while enjoying a date night in Los Angeles on Monday.



The songstress and the rapper, both 34, dressed casually yet chic for their night out in Beverly Hills.

On May 19 of this year, the couple welcomed their first child - whose name has not yet been revealed.

