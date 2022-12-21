 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

JoJo Siwa says she has been 'played' as Avery Cyrus 'tricked' her love

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her breakup with TikTok influencer Avery Cyrus.

The singer posted a video to her mother, Jessalynn Siwa's account, where the 19-year-old was spotted walking in a room as she talked about her feelings. 

"'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad.

JoJo added, indicating of betrayal from Cyrus: "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!"

Meanwhile, Cyrus tells PEOPLE: "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."

"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation," he added.

JoJo and Cyrus broke up this week after a three months of dating.

