Tom Brady opens up on 'dealing with Christmas' alone after divorce

Tom Brady will be alone on Christmas for the first time after his divorce.

The star quarterback got candid about his plans for the first holiday season since he and Gisele Bündchen split on Monday’s episode (December 20th, 2022) of his SiriusXM Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, via Page Six.

“I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said when asked what he “learned from this football season.”

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with … I think that’s what life’s about.”

Brady will be joining his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field on Christmas Day and will spend time with his kids on December 26th.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” he continued.

“So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Brady and Bündchen officially called it quits after nearly 14 years of marriage, announcing their split in separate statements shared via their respective social media accounts back in October, via Us Magazine.

The exes share two kids — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — along with Jack, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On Thanksgiving 2022, Bündchen showed a subtle nod of support for her ex and Jack via Instagram. One day prior, Brady posted an image of his eldest son on the football field.