Insiders ‘outraged’ over late Queen dig by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal insiders have hit back against the unfair digs being flung by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their docuseries.



Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser issued this accusation and called out Prince Harry callout.

For those unversed, the Duke of Sussex accused Queen Elizabeth of ‘taking it all in quietly’ while his brother and father ‘screamed at him’.

In response Ms Elser claimed, “It’s an arresting image – of the then 93-year-old Queen watching this tense and emotional- sounding scene play out as if from the sidelines.”

According to The Sun she claimed, “The question is, while the world has been focused on yelling brothers and the royal houses leaking to the press like a shop sieve, did Harry deal the late Queen something of an unjust blow and no one really noticed?”

She even tallied quotes by a courtier who opened up to The Times and claimed that it “doesn’t tally with anyone else’s experience of the Queen, who was ‘sharp as a tack’ and calling the shots until the day she died.”

One such courtier also hit back against Prince Harry over the same issue and claimed, “It’s outrageous. Harry never wanted to admit to himself that it was the Queen who said, ‘no, you’re out’.”

“He couldn’t fathom that he wasn’t the cheeky chappy who was going to sweet-talk grandma into getting what he wanted.”