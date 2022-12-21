Leonardo DiCaprio branded ‘stupid’ for not dating women above 25

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio has been branded “stupid” for not romancing women above the age of 25 by his Romeo + Juliet co-star Miriam Margolyes.



During an appearance on This Morning, the End of Days star talked about the Titanic actor saying that she will have to have a “word with him” about his bizarre rule.

“That’s very stupid. But maybe it’s something else besides age,” Margolyes added. “Maybe at that age they want to start having children.”

DiCaprio sent internet into frenzy after he parted ways with Camilla Morrone soon after she turned 25. Following this, social media was flooded with memes about the actor’s alleged dating rule.

Later, an insider told The Post that DiCaprio breaks up with women over 25 because he does not want a family nor he has any desires to settle down.

“By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down,” the source said. “That is not what Leo wants.”

“He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the insider added.