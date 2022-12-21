 
entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Brooklyn Beckham causally posed with his wife Nicola Peltz’s father as he marked Hanukkah with her billionaire family.

The Transformer star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their holiday celebrations as she dropped a photo of the budding chef with her father Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn could be seen enjoying a cigar with his billionaire investor father-in-law during the Jewish holiday in the photo posted on Nicola's story.

David Beckham’s first born looked relax as he posed alongside Nelson while holding a glass of wine in his one hand and cigar in the other.

This comes after an insider told Closer Magazine that Victoria Beckham received a “massive blow” after Brooklyn announced he won’t be coming home for Christmas.

Victoria cried a few tears after he revealed that he and his better half would spend the holiday with her family at their home in Florida.

“She is really upset. It's causing even more tension than before,” the source said. “Brooklyn doesn't see what the issue is and has promised that they'll be taking it in turns each year."

