Thursday Dec 22 2022
10 celeb marriages that surprised fans in 2022

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

The year 2022 saw many celeb marriages, but here are some of the most prominent weddings that surprised fans.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 

Power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in July.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Megastar Britney Spears wedded her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in Thousand Oaks, Calif, on June 9.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

The Twilight star Taylor Lautner married her longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, on the evening of Nov. 11 in California. The two said exchanged vows near Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, Calif.

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland

New DC boss James Gunn and Jennifer Holland showed their stunning wedding pictures to the world on Sept. 30.

“What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the filmmaker gushed of the Colorado ceremony.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev 

WWE former performers Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev went to Paris for marriage in late August 2022, almost three years after they got engaged.

“We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever, Mr. Chigvintsev,” Bella wrote in an Instagram Story after saying, “I do.”

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Spiderman star Kirsten Dunst also entered into a marriage with her longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons, the father of her two children, after six years together.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

In June, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario tied the knot with producer Andrew Form in New Orleans.

“It’s a city full of music and life,” Daddario said of the Louisiana town where they wed.

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal

The eldest grandchild of Naomi Biden said “I do” to Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 19, making it one of the first marriage held on the grounds in over a decade.

Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy 

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy secretly tied wedded in August after 5 years of relationship.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster exchanged vows with Mason Morfit in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.


