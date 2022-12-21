 
entertainment
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to 'kiss US goodbye' after failed attempt to win Americans

Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have lost support in the US after their controversial docuseries with the video streaming giant.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an unprecedented account of their experience at the forefront of the Royal Family in Netflix series "Harry & Meghan".

The California-based couple have shared damning criticism of the British press and the "institutional gaslighting" behind Palace operations in their recent bombshell documentary.

King Charles younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan's brutally candid assessment of royal life appears to have triggered backlash both in the UK and abroad, with American media now airing their grievances with the couple.

The New York Times highlighted how the series had been perceived as a “gussied-up reality show,” packed full of “grudge-rehashing”.

The publication used quotes from critics published by the Guardian and the Independent, making sure to emphasise that even left-leaning British press had fierce criticisms of the latest Sussex media venture.

American television personality Meghan McCain summed up in her comment piece for MailOnline: "Kiss America goodbye, Harry and Meghan, you've finally lost us."

a US-based PR specialist has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fighting a "visceral emotional war" with the Royal Family.

Slate adopted a more sympathetic approach towards frustrated viewers of the series, with the headline: "It’s OK to admit that Harry and Meghan are annoying."

Although writer Louis Staples acknowledged the couple has "been through a lot," he added: "I cringed at large parts of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary."

Speaking of Lilibet and Archie's parents , American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said: "These two are petty and hell-bent on settling scores. They are continuously caught in lies and the world is starting to recognise it and they’re questioning their integrity."

