Prince Edward sparks reactions for 'not singing national anthem' at The Royal Variety Performance

King Charles' younger brother Prince Edward, who remained tight-lipped while national anthem was playing, left "The Royal Variety Performance" watchers baffled with his move.



The viewers were baffled on Wednesday night when they noticed that Edward wasn’t singing the national anthem, while all others were joining the voice.



The Royal Family guests of honor for 2022 were Prince Edward and Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II.



Prince William and Prince Harry's grandmother had not attended the occasion since 2012, but this year was the first time it has been staged since her passing in September at the age of 96. The new national song, now sung as "God Save.

One Twitter user commented that he found it lovely to see Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex supporting King Charles and Prince William because everyone can't be everywhere at once and needs to divide the work. Still, he also wondered why Prince Edward wasn't singing the national anthem because he was so tight-lipped.



The second one questioned "why Edward didn't sing the national anthem, but Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, did. Did Edward imagine himself as King during the National Anthem, a user questioned? He's meant to sing, too, isn't he?"