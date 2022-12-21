 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise friend reveals interesting fact about ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Tom Cruise’s friend is sharing a sweet detail about the Hollywood hunk and it’s worth sharing.

The Mission: Impossible actor, 60, is known for sending his pals a £38 ($50) White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills every year.

But his friend James Corden has claimed that Tom has never even tried the now-famous chocolate bundt cake which he sends his A-list friends for Christmas every year, it which he said tastes 'unbelievable'.

The talk show host, 44, said he has been lucky enough to receive a cake in the post from the Hollywood star during an appearance on Heart Breakfast on Wednesday.

Speaking to hosts Jason King and Kelly Brook, James revealed he had told Tom that it was the most 'extraordinary' cake he'd ever eaten, but Tom has never had a bite.

‘Tom had never tried his iconic cake, adding: 'But here's the most amazing thing. He's never tried it!'

Last year, it was reported that Tom allegedly arranged for 300 Christmas cakes to be shipped over from LA to the UK on his private jet as a gift for Mission: Impossible 7 crew members.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya explains why she wants ‘happiness’ for her character in Euphoria

Zendaya explains why she wants ‘happiness’ for her character in Euphoria
Alicia Silverstone’s bold decision for new PETA campaign

Alicia Silverstone’s bold decision for new PETA campaign
Anna Kendrick reflects on the ‘cathartic experience’ while filming Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick reflects on the ‘cathartic experience’ while filming Alice, Darling
Chris Hemsworth shares why he feels ‘so satisfying’ doing stunts in Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth shares why he feels ‘so satisfying’ doing stunts in Extraction 2
Elizabeth Hurley lashes out at British Airways over lack of professionalism

Elizabeth Hurley lashes out at British Airways over lack of professionalism
Christina Ricci shares why she ‘regrets everything’ about ageing

Christina Ricci shares why she ‘regrets everything’ about ageing
BTS's RM talks about his drinking habits

BTS's RM talks about his drinking habits

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ‘excited’ to enter the world of motherhood

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ‘excited’ to enter the world of motherhood
Danniella Westbrook ‘excited’ about her new look after surgery

Danniella Westbrook ‘excited’ about her new look after surgery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to 'kiss US goodbye' after failed attempt to win Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to 'kiss US goodbye' after failed attempt to win Americans
Jodie Comer’s net worth revealed: ‘Makes almost £1.4million last year’

Jodie Comer’s net worth revealed: ‘Makes almost £1.4million last year’
King Charles III arrives late Queen' Sandringham home to celebrate first Christmas as monarch

King Charles III arrives late Queen' Sandringham home to celebrate first Christmas as monarch