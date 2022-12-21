Tom Cruise friend reveals interesting fact about ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor

Tom Cruise’s friend is sharing a sweet detail about the Hollywood hunk and it’s worth sharing.



The Mission: Impossible actor, 60, is known for sending his pals a £38 ($50) White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills every year.

But his friend James Corden has claimed that Tom has never even tried the now-famous chocolate bundt cake which he sends his A-list friends for Christmas every year, it which he said tastes 'unbelievable'.

The talk show host, 44, said he has been lucky enough to receive a cake in the post from the Hollywood star during an appearance on Heart Breakfast on Wednesday.

Speaking to hosts Jason King and Kelly Brook, James revealed he had told Tom that it was the most 'extraordinary' cake he'd ever eaten, but Tom has never had a bite.

‘Tom had never tried his iconic cake, adding: 'But here's the most amazing thing. He's never tried it!'

Last year, it was reported that Tom allegedly arranged for 300 Christmas cakes to be shipped over from LA to the UK on his private jet as a gift for Mission: Impossible 7 crew members.