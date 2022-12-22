Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

The Buckingham Palace said King's Birthday Parade (Trooping of the Colour) will take place on Sunday 17 June.

It said, "This impressive display of pageantry will be held by Regiment of the Household Division, Horse Guards Parade, with His Majesty the King attending and taking salute."

The statement said that the Trooping of Colour has marked the official birthday of the Sovereign for over 260 years.

The statement said 2023 will mark King Charles' first Trooping of Colour as sovereign.

"200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the king's birthday," the Palace said.







