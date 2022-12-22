Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly sending a message through their Christmas card, says expert.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, aka The Body Language Guy says the Sussexes have deliberately tried to remain formal in their greetings.



"This is a much more formal Christmas card," he explained.

"We have two hues, the black and white of the picture and the burgundy, reddish tone. Very formal. Very professional."

"From our family to yours," was also added by the couple, continuing the theme of the card.



"We were expecting that they include the children," he noted in disappointment.

