 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly sending a message through their Christmas card, says expert.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, aka The Body Language Guy says the Sussexes have deliberately tried to remain formal in their greetings.

"This is a much more formal Christmas card," he explained.

"We have two hues, the black and white of the picture and the burgundy, reddish tone. Very formal. Very professional."

"From our family to yours," was also added by the couple, continuing the theme of the card.

"We were expecting that they include the children," he noted in disappointment.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?
King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum

King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum
The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin

The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin
Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason

Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason
Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.

Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See
Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric

Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric