 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistani film 'Joyland' shortlisted for Oscars

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Pakistani film Joyland shortlisted for Oscars

Pakistani film "Joyland" has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards, according to Deadline.

Directed by Saim Sadiq, the film becomes Pakistan's first selection in Oscar's International Feature Film category.

British actor Riz Ahmed also shared the Deadline's report on Joyland's selection on his Instagram account.

Pakistani film Joyland shortlisted for Oscars

 The film starring Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed, was announced as the country's official submission in the 95th run of the biggest film awards in September.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.

When Joyland premiered at Cannes in May, it made history as the first official entry from Pakistan to be invited into the prestigious festival.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s full poem from childhood about divorce: Read Here

Meghan Markle’s full poem from childhood about divorce: Read Here
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?
King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum

King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum
The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin

The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin
Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason

Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason
Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.

Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.