Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's special royal Christmas lunch, setting tongues wagging about their absence at the big family event.



A host of royals were seen attending the festive feast at Windsor Castle in what is believed to have been the biggest gathering of the Royal Family since Elizabeth II's funeral in September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had been expected to join the the King and Queen, but it is likely they headed to Anmer Hall in Norfolk instead.



Kate and William's absence sparked reactions as some think teh couple midssed the even as they did not want to steal the thunder of the Britain's new monarch.



Kate, William and their children often spend the summer holiday at the Georgian mansion on the Sandringham estate. The family will be well placed to spend Christmas with King Charles.

Kate and William's youngest child Prince Louis may make a public appearance as the royals carry out their traditional walkabout after church on Christmas Day.