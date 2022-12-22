Darren Aronofsky 'trying to find the right piece' after successful collaboration with Chris Hemsworth

Darren Aronofsky and Chris Hemsworth maybe be working on another project together after a successful collaboration for the Disney+ series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth.



Darren Aronofsky, who created the Disney+ series, told Variety in an interview on December 22, "I love him and I think he loves me."



The Black Swan director continued, "I think he’s a great human being and a gentleman and a great parent. He’s really an inspiration to me. And so I would love to work with him again. We’re trying to find the right piece."

Aronofsky clarified that his collaboration with Chris Hemsworth will not be another installment for Thor.

In October, Aronofsky revealed that he pitched an R-rated Batman origin story, but the studio rejected it. He also signed to make a Wolverine film in Japan, but it didn’t happen due to delays caused by the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, cited from Variety.

