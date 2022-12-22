 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Silvstedt wows fans as she shows off curves in plunging swimsuit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Victoria Silvstedt looked sensational as she slipped into a plunging swimsuit while enjoying a sunny day by the beach in St Barts on Wednesday.

The Swedish model, 48, showed off her phenomenal physique in a plunging swimsuit that featured a lace-up neckline.

Showcasing her toned figure she teamed the cream one-piece with a pair of minuscule denim hot pants to show off her bronzed legs.

Victoria layered over a textured sheer kimono and carried a woven basket bag over one shoulder.

She styled her bright blonde hair with a hint of a wave and opted for a subtle lip gloss to enhance her beauty.

To complete her look, the model shielded her eyes with a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and some heeled sandals.

Victoria has been enjoying a luxury trip to France with her partner Maurice Dabbah.

The beauty and her boyfriend Maurice, who is dubbed one of the richest businessman in Sweden, have been together since 2011.

