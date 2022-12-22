Victoria Silvstedt wows fans as she shows off curves in plunging swimsuit

Victoria Silvstedt looked sensational as she slipped into a plunging swimsuit while enjoying a sunny day by the beach in St Barts on Wednesday.

The Swedish model, 48, showed off her phenomenal physique in a plunging swimsuit that featured a lace-up neckline.

Showcasing her toned figure she teamed the cream one-piece with a pair of minuscule denim hot pants to show off her bronzed legs.

Victoria layered over a textured sheer kimono and carried a woven basket bag over one shoulder.

She styled her bright blonde hair with a hint of a wave and opted for a subtle lip gloss to enhance her beauty.

To complete her look, the model shielded her eyes with a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and some heeled sandals.

Victoria has been enjoying a luxury trip to France with her partner Maurice Dabbah.

The beauty and her boyfriend Maurice, who is dubbed one of the richest businessman in Sweden, have been together since 2011.