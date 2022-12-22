 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

John Mayer says he does not date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

John Mayer says he does not date
John Mayer says he does not date 

John Mayer talked about his dating life in a recent interview and revealed that he does not date sharing that dating is not a 'codified' activity for him, as reported by Mid-Day.

John revealed that dating is not a codified activity for him anymore and a key reason for him not dating is his decision to quit drinking. He revealed that he quit drinking around six years ago.

John said, "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of... it's not patterned anymore"

He further added, "I don't date - I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage"

Mayer also addressed his image of a womaniser. He said, "I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I'm on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like 'Lothario' and 'Womaniser', and I think that is what that is."

John had previously shared that he has not had a drink since October 23, 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Lori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'

Lori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out

Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out
James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'

James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'
Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window

Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window
Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next

Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next
Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar

Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar
First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles

First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles
Zachary Levi addresses his future as Shazam

Zachary Levi addresses his future as Shazam
Victoria Silvstedt wows fans as she shows off curves in plunging swimsuit

Victoria Silvstedt wows fans as she shows off curves in plunging swimsuit

BTS RM opens up on why BTS does 'not entirely represent who I am as a person'

BTS RM opens up on why BTS does 'not entirely represent who I am as a person'
Katie Price enjoys a girls' night out after dramatic split with Carl Woods

Katie Price enjoys a girls' night out after dramatic split with Carl Woods