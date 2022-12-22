 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do 'Pedro Pascal's role in The Last of Us

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles recently disclosed that he wanted to play the lead role in HBO’s The Last of Us.

According to Daily Mail, Jensen spoke at a fan convention where he talked about “eyeing” Pedro Pascal’s character Joel in the series.

“I was really kind of pushing hard, but I don’t think I was really in the mix or really had a shot at it, but for Pedro Pascal's role in The Last of Us,” said the 44-year-old.

Jensen continued, “Really, I was like – that was high up on my radar.”

However, the actor pointed out that he’s “about to head up to LA to shoot a whole day for a new game that’s coming out as a character”.

“I can’t say what it is just yet, but you’ll find out soon enough,” added Jensen.

For the unversed, The Last of Us, set in a post-apocalyptic America, is based on the popular video game that debuted on PlayStation 3 in 2013.

Meanwhile, Jensen rose to fame with his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural for 15 seasons.

