Dwyane Johnson highlights his recipe for success: ‘Be willing to outwork ‘em all’

Famed actor Dwyane Johnson has just shed some light on his personal motto for success.

The actor also shared a caption to go alongside his piece of advice.

It read, “I’m ALWAYS asked what are the keys to success. A few quick thoughts here that I’ve learned over the years thru experience.”

“Stay intensely focused on your goals. Greatness at anything must be a passionate obsession. Keep the main thing, the main thing."

“Be willing to outwork ‘em all. Hardest workers in the room is a lifestyle. It’s how we eat. Savage mentality. Become a master at blocking out the noise.”



“Haters and people who talk shit are already below you so never engage in stupid toxicity. Success is always the best revenge.”

“And the last thing that I didn’t mention in this vid/ Always be kind, humble & grateful. It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Back to work.”