Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian teamed up together to deliver festive treats to homeless women in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Kardashian sisters took a trip to the Alexandria House - a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, childcare, counseling and job readiness for hundreds of homeless women in L.A.

The reality TV famed sister-duo, along with Kim's daughter North, nine, Khloe's daughter True, four, and their niece Dream, six, donated their time and resources to the women living in the shelter.

The Good American founder, 38, shared glimpses from their trip in a post on Instagram. "This holiday season we would love to spotlight a wonderful organization called @AlexandriaHouseLA," she began in the caption.



"The founding director, Judy Vaughan along with her amazing staff are doing incredible work within the community. They most recently started Start Up Sisterhood, a program that was born during the Covid pandemic to help give their women the tools and mentorship they need to start their own small businesses. It truly takes a village and thru the support of community organizations such as Alexandria House, we can make the difference in so many lives."

Khloe also added a link to Alexandria House's website for her followers to donate or learn more about the nonprofit.

The post featured Kim and Khloe’s pictures while speaking to a group there. Their mom, Kris Jenner, was also a part of the day, helping organize the special holiday for the women and children at Alexandria House.