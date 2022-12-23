 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘not a foreign organism’ but a ‘virulent virus’

Meghan Markle has just been called out for branding herself a ‘foreign organism’ in the Royal Family.

TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “At the start of the second, and thankfully final part of her and Prince Harry’s nauseating, tawdry and staggeringly narcissistic Netflix reality series, Meghan finally grasps a tiny semblance of self-awareness when she describes herself, quoting a Palace staffer, as a ‘foreign organism’ that infiltrated the Monarchy.”

“I’d say she was more of a virus, and a particularly virulent one.”

“But Meghan’s got what she wanted - global celebrity, a ton of money, and a royal title she continues to exploit to the highest bidder.”

