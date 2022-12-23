 
Meghan Markle’s pal breaks silence on miscarriage: ‘She collapsed’

Meghan Markle’s pal has just shed some light on the exact moment where she realized she was losing her second child.

The friend in question, Abigail Spence explained the entire instance in an episode of Harry & Meghan.

There, she was quoted saying, "I'm driving up like, 'We're gonna unpack. We're gonna get settled'.”

“And Meg is standing outside waiting for me, and I can tell something's off. She's showing me the home. It's very mixed emotions.”

“She's like, 'Here's our new home. I'm having a lot of pain.' She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground and...”

This is followed up by Meghan’s own admission in the docuseries where she recalled the moment and admitted, “The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”

