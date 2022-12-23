 
entertainment
Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Amber Heard’s decision to cave and pay Johnny Depp the $1 million payout has effectively ‘enshrined’ his victory over the Aquaman actor.

PR experts brought this claim to light in their interview with Fox News Digital.

According to claims made by civil and criminal attorney Tim Parlatore, Heard’s decision to pay Johnny Depp the $1 million defamation case payout has been branded a ‘PR win’.

They also went onto note just how compactly this move “enshrines Depp’s win” and added that its all a “smart PR move.”

This claim comes despite Heard saying, “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.”

