Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads

Kate Middleton and Prince William, married since 2011, don’t only share three adorable children but also a similar scar on their heads.



The new Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly got the scars from previous injuries, noted royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

Kate had surgery to remove a lump on the left side of her head when she was in high school while William got the scar after he hit his head with a golf ball.

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, the biographer wrote: “Privately, [Kate] and William—who uncannily also bears a scar on his head from being struck by a golf club at age nine—are said to refer to their wounds as their ‘Harry Potter scars.’”

The parents of three make a lovely couple as a body language expert claimed that they are deeply in love but avoid being demonstrative in public.

Expert Blanca Cobb told Fox News: “William and Kate are very royal-esque.”

“And I do believe that they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA, as do Harry and Meghan,” Blanca added.