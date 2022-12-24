 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar 'Harry Potter scar' on their heads

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William, married since 2011, don’t only share three adorable children but also a similar scar on their heads.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly got the scars from previous injuries, noted royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

Kate had surgery to remove a lump on the left side of her head when she was in high school while William got the scar after he hit his head with a golf ball.

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, the biographer wrote: “Privately, [Kate] and William—who uncannily also bears a scar on his head from being struck by a golf club at age nine—are said to refer to their wounds as their ‘Harry Potter scars.’”

The parents of three make a lovely couple as a body language expert claimed that they are deeply in love but avoid being demonstrative in public.

Expert Blanca Cobb told Fox News: “William and Kate are very royal-esque.”

“And I do believe that they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA, as do Harry and Meghan,” Blanca added.

