Saturday Dec 24 2022
Jameela Jamil stands with Meghan Markle and Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

British actress Jameela Jamil has come out in support of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and US musician Megan Thee Stallion over ‘horrifying treatments’ to them.

In an Instagram post, Jameela said: “To add to the list of horrors against women this year detailed in my last post. I wanna point out the horrifying treatments of the Megans. Both Meg Thee Stallion and Meghan Markle.

“To watch literally millions of people lay into and pile onto these Black women in clear distress, with relentless and pervasive, callous mockery and truly violent language... to the point where at one point each woman has wished for death to make the bullying stop…?”

She went on to say, “It's been grotesque. Some argue it's ok because these two women are famous or wealthy, which deep down we all know doesn't protect you from the impact of a GLOBAL pile on, but more importantly... they aren't the only ones harmed by your words and actions.”

“How you speak publicly about women bleeds out into our culture and society, kids watch and learn and they repeat these types of words and actions at school.”

Jameela shared the post with caption, “I stand with the Megans. And so should you. Because this doesn't end with them, your daughters are next if we don't fix this.”


