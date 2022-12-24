 
Liam Payne gets loved-up with new girl as ex Cheryl enjoys Christmas with Bear

Liam Payne’s recent photos with a new flame are raising eyebrows while his ex, Cheryl, has been spending Christmas with their son Bear.

The One Director alum’s new beau Kate Cassidy dropped the lovebirds’ new snaps on Instagram as they hang out with the blonde beauty’s friends.

Liam and Kate made waves with their romance during Halloween as the duo channelled 90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Meanwhile, the singer recently opened up about facing a ‘dark’ time when he taught his fans no longer support him.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this month, Liam responded to a joke by saying: “It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me.

“I didn’t leave the house for 3 months,” he continued. “You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff I love my boys not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with myself and I took it out on everyone else (sic).

