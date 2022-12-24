Meghan Markle’s thoughts on Netflix docuseries

File Footage

Insiders have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s true thoughts on the docuseries.



Inside sources brought these insights to light and explained Meghan Markle’s thoughts on the docuseries.

The admissions have been made during an interview with Us Weekly.

There, the insider was quoted saying, “Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare.”

“While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there.”

For those still unversed, the docuseries in question is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid to ‘tell their story on their terms’.