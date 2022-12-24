Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases

Netflix has offered its audiences a wide variety of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies in various genres to entertain them.
Here’s the list of everything scheduled to release in the last week of the year:
Coming to Netflix on December 25:
- After Ever Happy
- Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.
- The Witcher: Blood Origin.
- Time Hustler
- Vir Das: Landing
Coming to Netflix on December 26:
Coming to Netflix on December 27:
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Coming to Netflix on December 28:
- Brown and Friends
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2
Coming to Netflix on December 29:
- 7 Women and a Murder
- A Night at the Kindergarten
- Stuck With You
Coming to Netflix on December 30:
- Alpha Males .
- Chicago Party Aunt
- La Reina del Sur Season 3
- Secrets of Summer Season 2
- The Glory
- The Ultimatum: France
- White Noise
Coming to Netflix on December 31:
- Best of Stand Up
- Lady Voyeu