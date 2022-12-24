Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases

Netflix has offered its audiences a wide variety of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies in various genres to entertain them.

Here’s the list of everything scheduled to release in the last week of the year:

Coming to Netflix on December 25:

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Time Hustler

Vir Das: Landing

Coming to Netflix on December 26:

No Escape

Treason

Coming to Netflix on December 27:

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Coming to Netflix on December 28:

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2

Coming to Netflix on December 29:

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

Stuck With You

Coming to Netflix on December 30:

Alpha Males .

Chicago Party Aunt

La Reina del Sur Season 3

Secrets of Summer Season 2

The Glory

The Ultimatum: France

White Noise

Coming to Netflix on December 31: