Saturday Dec 24 2022
Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Netflix has offered its audiences a wide variety of movies, series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies in various genres to entertain them.

Here’s the list of everything scheduled to release in the last week of the year:

Coming to Netflix on December 25:

  • After Ever Happy
  • Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin.
  • Time Hustler
  • Vir Das: Landing

Coming to Netflix on December 26:

  • No Escape
  • Treason

Coming to Netflix on December 27:

  • Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Coming to Netflix on December 28:

  • Brown and Friends
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2

Coming to Netflix on December 29:

  • 7 Women and a Murder
  • A Night at the Kindergarten
  • Stuck With You

Coming to Netflix on December 30:

  • Alpha Males .
  • Chicago Party Aunt
  • La Reina del Sur Season 3
  • Secrets of Summer Season 2
  • The Glory
  • The Ultimatum: France
  • White Noise

Coming to Netflix on December 31:

  • Best of Stand Up
  • Lady Voyeu

