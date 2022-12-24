Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win

File Footage

Johnny Depp's win in defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard did not help his career as an actor in the industry.

Despite the Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer heaping praises on the star, industry insider doesn’t see Depp “being redeemed.”

“I think he will have a career but I don’t see him being redeemed,” the source said of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor. “I think big-name people in Hollywood will steer clear of him.”

Depp landed in deep trouble after the Aquaman actor penned an article in The Washington Post referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Since them, various allegations against Depp, including him allegedly beating Heard and sexually assaulting her with wine bottle, have come to light which the Hollywood bigwigs don’t want to ignore.

Bruckheimer dished in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would “love” to have Depp in the sixth installment of blockbuster Disney movie.

However, the Hollywood source does not see it actually coming true. “Disney is the most scandal-averse of the studios because of their brand and theme parks,” the source told The Post.

“There are different levels of shunning,” the insider shared. “[Depp] is not at the Kevin Spacey level. My guess is that he is more in the Mel Gibson range.”

“The international audience will be happy to see him in things and probably a lot of people in the United States as well,” they continued.

“But I can tell you something about both of those guys [Depp and Gibson]. If you bring them up in the dominant studio world [as candidates to anchor a film], it is not a no, but it is a question: ‘Who else do you have?’”

The source went on to add that Johnny Depp will “continue to do movies financed in the international market, financed with foreign production companies.

“The deals will come from people who are third or fourth tier. They show up with a lot of money and it all goes to the star. You saw that at the end of Bruce Willis’s career. You see that in terms of John Travolta.”