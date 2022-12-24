 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Holocaust argument: ‘not about race’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Holocaust argument: ‘not about race’
Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Holocaust argument: ‘not about race’

Whoopi Goldberg has recently dished on the same Holocaust argument that suspended her earlier this year from the talk show The View.

In a new interview with The Times of London, the Oscar-winning actress repeated her controversial remarks on Holocaust, indicating that this was not “about race”, rather “white-on-white violence”.

When questioned that Nazis considered the Holocaust racial killing, Whoopi said, “Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it?”

“The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?” explained Whoopi.

The View’s co-host mentioned that the Holocaust “was never about race”.

She commented, “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

“It doesn't change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn't find them. That was the point I was making,” explained Whoopi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Whoopi will next be seen in upcoming movie Till.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'
Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision
Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas
Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo
Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address
Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict

Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict
Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers

Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers
Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA

Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post