Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to share details about the recent health scare that she faced and urge the fans to stay careful during this holiday season, as reported by Fox News.

Tamar shared how a day out with her friends turned into a trip to the hospital for her after she experienced flu-like symptoms. She revealed that she was taken to the hospital by ambulance and that she needed oxygen.

Tamar shared a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "literally I was with my best friends shopping and doing Christmas fun and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!

She further wrote, "yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications..please be careful.."

In the comments section of her post, Tamar's friends and costars wished her a speedy recovery.

