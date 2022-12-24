Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out

Barack Obama decided to share his top music streaming list on social media, before bidding goodbye to 2022.

On Friday. December 23, Barack Obama took to twitter to share his 2022 listening list which included some popular pop artists.

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites," Obama wrote in his twitter post.

According to Variety, Obama's streaming list had some Latin touch to it as he shared Bad Bunny's Titi Me Pregunto. He also had the country genre on the list with the blockbuster new artist Zach Bryan and his left-field streaming smash Something in the Orange.

Three Grammy nominations for Record Of The Year, also made it to the ex-president's list, including Break My Soul, About Damn Time and Kendrick Lamar’s The Heart Part 5.

Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, Omar Apollo, made it onto Obama’s list with Tamaoatchi.

Rosalia, who topped many critics’ year-end lists even though she had a lesser presence than expected in the Grammy nods, was recognised by Obama for her song Saoko.

SZA's Shirt, that became a No. 1 bestseller upon its mid-December release, was also on the list.

Check out the complete list below:







