 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Barack Obamas top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out

Barack Obama decided to share his top music streaming list on social media, before bidding goodbye to 2022.

On Friday. December 23, Barack Obama took to twitter to share his 2022 listening list which included some popular pop artists.

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites," Obama wrote in his twitter post.

According to Variety, Obama's streaming list had some Latin touch to it as he shared Bad Bunny's Titi Me Pregunto. He also had the country genre on the list with the blockbuster new artist Zach Bryan and his left-field streaming smash Something in the Orange.

Three Grammy nominations for Record Of The Year, also made it to the ex-president's list, including Break My Soul, About Damn Time and Kendrick Lamar’s The Heart Part 5.

Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, Omar Apollo, made it onto Obama’s list with Tamaoatchi. 

Rosalia, who topped many critics’ year-end lists even though she had a lesser presence than expected in the Grammy nods, was recognised by Obama for her song Saoko.

SZA's Shirt, that became a No. 1 bestseller upon its mid-December release, was also on the list.

Check out the complete list below:



More From Entertainment:

Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare

Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare
Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper

Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper
Mariah Carey’s co-writer denounces the singer over song All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey’s co-writer denounces the singer over song All I Want For Christmas Is You
Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump

Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump
Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood

Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood
Avatar 3 to release in 2024

Avatar 3 to release in 2024
King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'
Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Holocaust argument: ‘not about race’

Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Holocaust argument: ‘not about race’
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision