 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Lizzo reflects on milestone of becoming a homeowner after hardships
Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships

Lizzo is counting her blessings and her milesones, which includes buying an extravagant house, given her ample success.

In a preview of her upcoming Christmas Day interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the three-time Grammy winner got emotional talking to host Tracy Smith about her journey that led up to this moment.

The Be Loved crooner shared why this particular “milestone” is so meaningful to her. The singer divulged all she endured before reportedly rolled out $15 million to buy Harry Styles’ posh Beverly Hills home, via Entertainment Weekly.

“Just 10 years ago, you were sleeping in your car,” the host began the interview in the singer’s home.

“Yeah, yeah,” Lizzo said. “And, like, whoo!, staying in, like, people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches. And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I've ever said this.’ It's like a milestone for me.”

Lizzo accepted her first-ever Emmy award earlier this year. Moreover, the About Damn Time hitmaker also debuted as an official couple with Myke Wright on the red carpet at a screening for her Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, via ET

More From Entertainment:

K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed

K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed
Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch

Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch
Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source

Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source
Kate Winslet pokes fun at Tom Cruise after breaking his record: 'Poor Tom'

Kate Winslet pokes fun at Tom Cruise after breaking his record: 'Poor Tom'
Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’

Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’
Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?

Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?
Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'
Meghan Markle 'won' first Christmas, made Queen laugh with her cheeky present

Meghan Markle 'won' first Christmas, made Queen laugh with her cheeky present
Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars

Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars
Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

Meghan reveals what did she talk about with Queen Elizabeth during first official tour

Meghan reveals what did she talk about with Queen Elizabeth during first official tour