Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships

Lizzo is counting her blessings and her milesones, which includes buying an extravagant house, given her ample success.

In a preview of her upcoming Christmas Day interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the three-time Grammy winner got emotional talking to host Tracy Smith about her journey that led up to this moment.

The Be Loved crooner shared why this particular “milestone” is so meaningful to her. The singer divulged all she endured before reportedly rolled out $15 million to buy Harry Styles’ posh Beverly Hills home, via Entertainment Weekly.

“Just 10 years ago, you were sleeping in your car,” the host began the interview in the singer’s home.

“Yeah, yeah,” Lizzo said. “And, like, whoo!, staying in, like, people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches. And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I've ever said this.’ It's like a milestone for me.”

Lizzo accepted her first-ever Emmy award earlier this year. Moreover, the About Damn Time hitmaker also debuted as an official couple with Myke Wright on the red carpet at a screening for her Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, via ET