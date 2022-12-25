 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele wishes Megan Thee Stallion ‘very, very Christmas’ after Tory Lanez verdict

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

FileFootage

Adele showered her support on Megan Thee Stallion during her Weekends with Adele residency concert in Las Vegas.

The Easy On Me singer on Friday wished Megan a ‘very, very merry, merry Christmas’ after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting the rapper.

During her interaction with the crowd, Adele first revisited a video of Megan dancing to her 2020 hit Body edited to look like she was dancing to Adele’s Water Under the Bridge.

"Someone said, 'Why doesn't Adele have backup dancers?' and then someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it," the 34-year-old singer said.

She then adds: “Remember that?”

Adele seemingly referenced the trial verdict, saying: “Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas," continued Adele.

"Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham gives glimpse into ‘Beckham family’s Christmas eve celebrations

Victoria Beckham gives glimpse into ‘Beckham family’s Christmas eve celebrations

Stripping Meghan Markle’s titles will be ‘gasoline on flames’ for King Charles

Stripping Meghan Markle’s titles will be ‘gasoline on flames’ for King Charles
Britney Spears in bid to ‘returning to singing’ in 2023

Britney Spears in bid to ‘returning to singing’ in 2023
Kelly Rizzo reminisces ‘happier times’ during her first Christmas without Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo reminisces ‘happier times’ during her first Christmas without Bob Saget
Lindsay Lohan glows with husband in front of Christmas tree

Lindsay Lohan glows with husband in front of Christmas tree
K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed

K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed
Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch

Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch
Emily Ratajkowski is 'still exploring' after steamy date with Jack Greer

Emily Ratajkowski is 'still exploring' after steamy date with Jack Greer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are a ‘$100m fake news PR machine’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are a ‘$100m fake news PR machine’
Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships

Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships
Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source

Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source
Kate Winslet pokes fun at Tom Cruise after breaking his record: 'Poor Tom'

Kate Winslet pokes fun at Tom Cruise after breaking his record: 'Poor Tom'