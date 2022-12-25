Adele wishes Megan Thee Stallion ‘very, very Christmas’ after Tory Lanez verdict

FileFootage

Adele showered her support on Megan Thee Stallion during her Weekends with Adele residency concert in Las Vegas.

The Easy On Me singer on Friday wished Megan a ‘very, very merry, merry Christmas’ after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting the rapper.

During her interaction with the crowd, Adele first revisited a video of Megan dancing to her 2020 hit Body edited to look like she was dancing to Adele’s Water Under the Bridge.

"Someone said, 'Why doesn't Adele have backup dancers?' and then someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it," the 34-year-old singer said.

She then adds: “Remember that?”

Adele seemingly referenced the trial verdict, saying: “Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas," continued Adele.

"Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you."