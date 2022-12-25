Leonardo DiCaprio hosts star-studded holiday party in LA: details

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a glamourous Christmas party in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 22, 2022, according to Page Six.



The party was attended by a slew of A-listers which included Eiza González, James Marsden, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Kiernan Shipka.

According to DailyMail, DiCaprio kept a low profile as he entered the restaurant in a navy black jacket, grey pants and white sneakers. To further conceal his identity, the Oscar winner, 48, wore a black face mask and baseball cap. Dicaprio was photographed hustling into the entrance of the party with his entourage close by.

However, a notable name that was missing from the festive fête at celebrity hot spot Catch in West Hollywood was Gigi Hadid.

According to Page Six, González, 32, looked stylish in black jeans, black booties, and a black puffer jacket. She accessorised with a chunky necklace and a Prada shoulder bag.



Marsden, on the other hand, mirrored DiCaprio’s look in a black bomber jacket, jeans, and a black baseball hat.

Hamlin looked Christmas chic in a long white sheer gown that showcased her black bra and underwear, which she topped it off with an oversized leather jacket and accessorised with high-heeled black boots.



The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress was the most festive as she wore a gold sparkly skirt draped with a long black overcoat and she carried a studded Valentino bag.

Per the outlet, while the Don't Look Up actor seems to be enjoying his time in LA, DiCaprio is most likely gearing up for his customary St. Bart’s vacation for New Year’s. However, it’s unclear who his midnight kiss will be.