Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew made surprise appearance at Sandringham for royals Christmas Day service on Sunday.



Prince Andrew was all smiles as he joined his family at the late Queen's home in the Norfolk estate.

The Duke of York's appearance with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and senior royal for Christmas celebrations seemingly silenced rumours about his expulsion from the royal family.

Andrew. alongside Charles and other members of the royal family, also met fans and wellwishers in Sandringham after the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in high spirit at the first such festivity since the death of the Queen in September, sending a message of unity and harmony to the world amid Meghan and Harry's allegations in recent docuseries.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie also attended in a walking procession behind the King, whose speech will be broadcast on BBC 1 at 3pm on Sunday - and the Royals are set to watch,

No unpleasant scene occurred even though all eyes were drawn to the presence of Andrew, whose future within the Firm appears unclear - having been stripped of duties following his part in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The security was beefed up after protests at recent visits to Luton and York. However, the walkabout appeared to have passed without any incident.