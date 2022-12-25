 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Ines De Ramon looked lonely by herself on Christmas eve, while keeping a low profile in dark shades.

On Sunday, December 25, Bratt Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon was seen by herself in Los Angeles. She appeared to take a phone call while keeping a low profile in dark sunglasses.

The 29-year-old jewelry designer, who was previously married to Paul Wesley, puffed on a cigarette, and was dressed in a fitted white shirt with a crew neckline, as per Daily Mail.

She wore a thigh-grazing cream-colored cardigan teamed with high-waisted light-wash jeans. She paired her look with a pair of matching white sneakers.

Ines De's outing comes after a source recently told Us Weekly that she and Brad, 59, are officially in a relationship. 

