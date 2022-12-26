 
Monday Dec 26 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle punished for their attempt to harm monarchy?

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who reportedly spent Christmas privately in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, were totally shunned by King Charles and other members of the royal family this year.

King Charles seemingly snubbed Harry and Meghan for their persistent attacks against the palace, and the Sussexes' alleged attempt to disturb the peace of the royal family.

The Britain's new King gushed over Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, honouring those who 'touch lives of others with goodness and compassions. He sent a powerful message to the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by not mentioning them.

Charles and Camilla led the royal family included Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their husbands and even Prince Andrew as well as the Wessexes, showing off unity.

Meghan and Harry's absence from the Christmas Day royal gathering was described as "glaring".

Mr Edwards shared his thoughts on the notable absence of Meghan and Harry in his column for The Sun: "Glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan. Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining."

