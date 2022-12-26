 
King Charles III hints at 'different' reign than Queen's in Christmas speech

King Charles III hinted at his plans to carry out his reign on his terms during his Christmas speech, noted a royal analyst.

Sky News royal correspondent, Rhiannon Mills wrote: “With the deepest respect for his mother's way, he is beginning to show how he wants to do things differently."

"We'd got used to his mother's subtlety in her annual messages. I remember one recently where she mentioned simply how it had been a bumpy year; she didn't need to spell out the specific issues of political turmoil and problems she'd had with her own family,” the expert continued explaining.

"Her son it seems wants to be more straight-talking, dedicating several minutes of his message to focus on what he calls a time of ‘great anxiety and hardship’.

"He doesn't hold back in spelling out what for him is an indisputable fact, that many are struggling and it is really community heroes who are keeping the country going,” she added.

