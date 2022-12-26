 
Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood

Donna revealed in a recent interview that she got her lucky break to work with Clint Eastwood in the Play Misty for Me because of her Dan August costar Burt Reynolds as he recommended her to Clint for his upcoming film at that time, as reported by Fox News.

Donna said, "All of a sudden, I got a call. I was told I got this new movie with Clint Eastwood. My instant reaction was ‘What? How did I even do that if I’ve never met Clint?' I didn’t audition for it or anything."

She further added, "It turned out he ran into Burt Reynolds at a bar one night, and he was saying, ‘I can’t find a girl I like to play my girlfriend in this movie I want to do, Burt said, ‘Well, I just worked with this girl from New York. Maybe you’d like her. I thought she was great.'… Clint hired me from that!"

Donna Mills got famous for her 1979 television soap opera Knots Landing.

