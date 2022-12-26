 
Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child Prince Louis' innocence and naughty gestures have always been focus of the royal fans at his every public appearance with parents since the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in June where he attracted massive attention with his sweet gestures.

Royal fans were happy to see Prince and Princess of Wales' all three children during the royal family's walkabout after Christmas Day service.

At one point, Louis is heard crying out: 'Charlotte!' when he left behind during the walkabout. While witnessing the touching moment, crowds can be heard saying 'awww!' William lovingly came close to the little prince and stroked his hair.

Prince Louis, as usual, was focus of the fans who showered the little prince with love and prayers for his bright future. But some fans appeared unconvinced with his outfit for the event.

The four-year-old wore shorts and long socks as he joined his older brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they appeared together with their parents Kate and William at the festive service.

On caring royal fan wrote on Twitter: "Parents who care about their kids wellbeing(&don’t do outdated aristocratic nonsense) vs parents dressing warmer than their children(shorts for Louis, overcoat for William but not for George) #goodkingharry #abolishthemonarchy."

Another user reacted as tweeting: "WTH with having Louis in shorts? It's winter time."

“I don’t know why Prince Louis had to wear those silly daft short trousers for church at Sandringham on Christmas Day," said one user.

While, Karen appeared little aggressive while expressing their concern about Luis outfit and wrote: "That poor boy is so old before his time. Dressed so formally like a William mini-me. Let him be a "child" And Louis in shorts."

Whatever, this reactions have proved that all the royal fans love Kate and William's children, particularly Luis, who always brought smile to their faces with his natural gestures.

