Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first Christmas together as parents to son Vayu.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor posted bunch of pictures from the party.



The first picture featured Maheep along with her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor.

In the second picture, Sonam posed with her uncle Sanjay and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. Jahaan, Shanaya, and their cousin Khushi Kapoor.

The house was decorated with lights, Christmas trees several candles were placed on a table.

The words 'Vayu's 1st Christmas' were written near the cake.



Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022. Announcing the birth of the little one, the actress shared a note on Instagram. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed."